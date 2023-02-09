The EFCC has contested a verdict by the Kogi high court which ordered the arrest and remand of its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, in prison

In an application filed at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Tuesday, February 7, the EFCC asked the court to stay the execution of the verdict

According to the anti-graft agency, the Kogi high court lacks the jurisdiction to preside over Bawa's case

Court of Appeal, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the Court of Appeal to stop the execution of a verdict by the Kogi high court ordering the committal of its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to prison.

In asking the appellate court to dismiss the order to arrest Bawa, EFCC said the Kogi State High court did not have jurisdiction to entertain the matter as the alleged infringement of the respondent’s fundamental human rights occurred in Abuja, and no element of it took place in Lokoja, PM News reports.

The EFCC says the Kogi High court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain Bawa's case

Source: Twitter

It argued that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to proceed to hear the suit, a fact which the EFCC said was dully raised before the Lokoja court, The Cable added.

The anti-graft agency further pointed out that the Appellant had applied to the trial court for compilation and transmission of the record of appeal, but as at the time of filing the motion, the file of the case was yet to be released to enable transmission of the record to the registry of the Appellate Court

The deponent said rather than allow the record of the appeal to be transmitted, the trial court proceed to cite the Appellant on 6th February for contempt

The deponent further averred:

“If the execution/enforcement of the judgment of the 12th of December 2023 and the pronouncement of the trial Court of 6th of February 2023 is not stayed, it will jeopardize the Appellants/Applicants’ constitutional right of appeal and exercise of his statutory functions.”

EFCC chairman Bawa sent to Kuje prison? Truth emerges

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama has convicted the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa for contempt of court in relation to his agency’s failure to comply with an earlier order of the court.

Justice Chizoba Oji, in a ruling, held that “the Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is in contempt of the orders of this honourable court made on November 21st 2018 directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja to return to the applicant his Range Rover (Super charge) and the sum of N40, 000,000.00 (Forty Million Naira).

Court convicts EFCC chairman for contempt

The judge said:

“Having continued wilfully in disobedience to the order of this court, he should be committed to prison at Kuje Correctional Centre for his disobedience, and continued disobedience of the said order of court made on November 21st, 2018, until he purges himself of the contempt..."

