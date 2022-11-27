Senator Ademola Adeleke has been sworn-in as the new Governor of Osun State on Sunday, November 27, 2022

The PDP chieftain takes over the office from Gboyega Oyetola, APC-led administration after emerging victory during the July 16 governorship election

Adeleke became the governor after being administered oaths of allegiance and office by the State’s President of the Customary Court before a mammoth crowd of PDP members, supporters and guests from all walks of life

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ademola Adeleke has been sworn in as the governor of Osun state.

The swearing-in took place at the Osogbo city stadium, The Cable reported.

Ademola Adeleke was sworn in today, Sunday, November 27, as Osun Governor. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

Source: Facebook

Adeleke, who contested the governor election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was seeking re-election.

Adeleke secured 403, 371 votes to defeat Oyetola who polled 375,027 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking after his swearing-in, Adeleke said he is “well aware” of the expectations from the residents in the state and that he will be a servant to all, Vanguard also reported.

The governor said his reforms will cut across education, security, healthcare, infrastructure, local government administration, judiciary, public service, adding that his administration will be labour friendly.

“I am well aware of the fact that my responsibility as governor and chief security entails meeting the expectation of our people.”

Those who attended the inauguration include Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP; Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman; Bukola Saraki, former senate president; former governors, and party chieftains.

2-days to the expiration of his administration, Oyetola dares Adeleke, appoints 30 perm. secretaries

Two days before the expiration of his administration, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun approved the appointment of 30 Permanent Secretaries.

Names of those appointed were contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade, on Thursday.

The statement said those appointed as PS would fill existing vacancies in the State Civil Service.

Davido's uncle jitters as court grants APC's request to probe Osun election results further

Gboyega Oyetola, the outgoing governor of Osun state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked the Osun state election petition tribunal to adjourn the matter.

The request is to allow Oyetola and the APC to serve the state's resident electoral commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to appear before the panel.

However, the request met stiff opposition from the counsel to the respondents, who argued that the APC and Oyetola are not well prepared for the tribunal.

Source: Legit.ng