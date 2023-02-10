The Lagos Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bannerman, Olajide Adediran AKA Jandor says he was never a cameraman

This was in response to the comment of ex-Governor Babajide Fashola, who referred to the PDP poster man as a cameraman

Jandor says the ex-governor's comment about him is another desperate antic of the APC against the PDP

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos state, Olajide Adediran AKA Jandor has replied ex-Governor Babatunde Fashola for referring to him as a cameran man.

As earlier reported by Legit.ng, Fashola at a public function said because he (Jandor) moves with a governor does not make him one.

Jandor said his love and respect for ex-governor Fashola remains despite the cameraman jibe and their party difference. Photo: Babatunde Fashola, Olajide Adediran

Meanwhile, Jandor in a statement made available to Legit.ng admitted that he had admiration and respect for the former Lagos state governor.

He stated that the ex-governors comment was just another opposition antics and mind games in the build-up to the elections.

Jandor said:

"Let me quickly signpost a reminder that this is the season of calumnies and the APC are expectedly under pressure to sell their unenviable records to the now very discerning electorates of Lagos.

"There is clearly a brief to all the beneficiaries of the status-quo to publicly show where their support lie."

However, Jandor reminisced back to three years when the ex-governor saluted his prowess as a leader and a young mind primed for greatness.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate said:

"In June of 2020, an extract from BRF’s condolence message to me on the loss of my mum, in black prints, states: “your very inspiring life story…turned into a ladder for educational success, entrepreneurial acumen and visionary leadership aspirations” it is just a few weeks to elections and the story has suddenly changed."

He further stated:

"While I insist that there is absolutely nothing untoward about being a cameraman, and I must apologize to hordes of cameramen out there who have made a mark for themselves in their craft and may feel smeaerd by my respected Boss's remark, I was never a cameraman."

