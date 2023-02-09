The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has described the Lagos state governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran (Jandor), as a cameraman, the Punch reports.

Fashola said that Jandor is only a photographer who should know that following a governor does not make him one.

Fashola has described Jandor as a cameraman who cannot become a governor. Photo: BusinessDay, Olajide Adediran

Jandor, who is currently contesting to become the Lagos state governor in the 2023 general election was a reporter with Lagos Television during Fashola's tenure in the state.

He covered events at the State House and at times handled the camera during the governor’s event.

However, speaking at the formal launch of Eko O ni baje 10,000 Foot Soldiers for Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat initiated on Thursday, February 9, Fashola took a swipe at his former ‘boy'.

PM News reports that the former governor said:

“Some people say they will take the land from us, that is too much. I did the job of Governor for eight years and part of what helped me was that I was chief of staff to the Governor, even that was not enough.

“So just following a Governor being a cameraman (Jandor) and then watching me for eight years then you think you will now be a governor, you are not ready, come to our leadership school, you are not yet ready."

“That is why you will see that they are focusing on the 51 billon naira Lagos State is generating. You did not see the immigrant population that is coming into Lagos everyday. The bigger the prosperity, the bigger the problem. Their party don’t see people, they don’t see the problem.”

