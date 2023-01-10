Ahead of the Lagos gubernatorial polls, the PDP governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran has aimed a dig at the Bola Tinubu and the state government

Jandor as he is fondly called accused the APC presidential candidate of annexing the state property for his own

He made this known during a live telecast on TVC News which has been often attributed to Tinubu as the owner

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor has tackled the Lagos state government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Jandor while speaking recently on the TVC News breakfast program "Your View" revealed that the current location of the TV station belongs to the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

Azeez Olajide Adediran aimed a dig at Bola Tinubu alleging him of annexing Lagos state property for his private business. Photo: Azeez Olajide Adediran, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He said:

"Where we're sitting right now, these TVC premises use to be Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH)."

Jandor condemned the Lagos state government and Bola Tinubu the APC presidential candidate who is said to be the owner of TVC for annexing the land from the Lagos state polytechnic.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate in Lagos said:

"Even if you tidy up everything so legal for you to sell it to yourself, is it morally right?"

The Lagos state gubernatorial polls will be one of the major high-point of the 2023 general elections.

Political pundits and enthusiasts have predicted the election to be keenly contested while some analysts believe it will be a stroll in the park for the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Over the years the APC has established dominance in Lagos state at the state assembly level, local government level and across all the political spectrum in the state.

Jandor on the other hand will be looking to cause an upset to unseat the APC and create history in attempting to do what has been impossible since 1999 in Lagos state.

