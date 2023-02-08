The Labour Party on Tuesday, February 7, lost a massive number of its members who are now in the PDP

Among the defectors are presidential campaign council members of the LP from the six states in the northeast

The new former LP campaigners also disclosed that they have given their undying support to Atiku Abubakar ahead of the presidential election

The chances of the Labour Party to gain victory in the forthcoming general election were recently threatened following the defection of some of its prominent chieftains.

Among those who on Tuesday, February 7, declared their resignation from the LP are presidential campaign council members from the six states in the northeast region of Nigeria.

The PDP and Atiku now have the backing of top former LP campaigners (Photo: @atiku, Peter Obi)

The states are: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe.

The former LP bigwigs backed by stakeholders and their numerous supporters in the north during a press conference on Tuesday noted that they have also resolved to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Added to their defection, the former LP campaigners made it clear that they have given their full support to the PDP's presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to see to it that he emerges as Nigeria's next president.

In the said conference, the defectors alleged that they are being sidelined by southerners in the party, despite the fact that they (northerners) constitute 65% of members on the political platform.

Reacting to the development, Dino Melaye, a spokesman of the PDP's presidential campaign council, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday:

"Labour Party PCC members of the Six :six: states in the North-east decamped from LP to PDP and declare their unalloyed support for the Waziri of Adamawa Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the soon-to-come presidential election. Abubakar is winning..."

2023 election: Again Peter Obi outclasses Tinubu, Atiku in new nationwide polls

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi had once again eclipsed his counterpart, Bola Tinubu of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in the latest election poll organised by Nextier SPD, an African-based international development consulting firm.

According to a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on the official page of the Labour Party on Sunday, February 5, Obi racked up a total of 37 per cent on the poll and was closely followed by the PDP with 27 per cent and the APC with 24 per cent.

This latest development means Obi is highly favoured to win the presidential polls 20 days away from today despite being labelled as the underdog of the presidential polls.

