The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, against causing trouble in the state ahead of the 2023 general election.

The party in a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Seye Oladejo and made available to Legit.ng, accused Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, of unleashing terror on the innocent citizens of the state in the course of his campaign at Surulere local government.

The Lagos APC says it would ensure the state is secured before, during and after the 2023 general election. Credit: Seye Oladejo.

Oladejo said that the incident left in its wake several injured victims and that three people reportedly died.

The statement read:

"Our attention has been drawn to the terror unleashed on Lagos state's innocent and law-abiding citizens by the PDP's gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming national elections, Jide Adediran, otherwise known as Jandor in the course of his campaign in Surulere local government.

"We strongly condemn the unwarranted and unprovoked resort to violence on the state's citizens in the name of an electioneering campaign. In broad daylight, Jandor’s thugs fired guns at their hapless victims who ran for dear lives."

The party noted that Lagos cherishes its enviable status as the safest state in the country due to its long-running and painstaking investment in security.

Oladejo said that the party views the attack as a ploy to instil fear in the hearts of would-be voters in the countdown to the elections.

He added:

"It’s pathetic to note that a candidate seeking to govern the state could be seen actively promoting violence to disrupt the peace of the citizens.

"The PDP and its candidate have been busy in the past few days, and have been crying in the media that their posters were being torn. Unknown to me, he perfected his evil plans which manifested at his rally.

"While we can imagine the untold misery and frustration that his faltering campaign might have visited on him, it ought not to result in the thirst for the blood of potential voters.

The party, however, called on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident, bring the culprits to book and beef up security across the state in order to forestall a reoccurrence.

It also urged Lagosians to remain calm and law-abiding, saying that the state government remains irrevocably committed to its onerous duty of ensuring the safety of lives and properties of all and sundry.

Lagos PDP replies APC over Surulere attack

Meanwhile, the Lagos state chapter of the PDP has reacted to the alleged attack on the team of its governorship candidate in the state, Jandor.

The party said the team was attacked by suspected thugs of the ruling APC in the Surulere area of the state.

The state PDP publicity secretary/chairman, JandorFunke 2023 media and publicity team, Hon. Hakeem Amode made the allegations in a press statement, which was made available to the media.

Amode said:

"APC-sponsored thugs in Surulere LG area unleashed violence on persons and groups of people in the area ahead of the visitation of the PDP Gubernatorial candidate visit to the ward on Thursday - Friday, January 26-27, 2023 in continuation of his tour of the 245 wards in Lagos State.

"The hoodlums went to the Baale of Ojuoluwa in the Empire area of the LGA to threaten him not to receive the entourage who was billed to pay him a courtesy visit. The gates leading to the entire empire area were locked and vehicular movement around the area was disrupted."

