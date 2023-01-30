Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor Lagos, has decided not to be a part of ThePlatform gubernatorial debate in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu said he made this decision because he does not want to share a stage with the PDP's governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, who supporters alleged demonstrated violence recently

It was claimed that supporters of Adediran shot at supporters of another governorship candidate in Surulere

Lagos - The governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, has declined to participate in the ThePlatform debate organised for gubernatorial candidates in the state ahead of the general election.

Why I declined participation at debate - Sanwo-Olu

According to the moderator, Victor Oladokun, Sanwo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), explained that he pulled out of the debate held on Sunday, January 29, because he does not want to share the stage with Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor), the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose supporters were violent towards the supporters of another candidate, Channels TV reports.

Sanwo-Olu said he can't share a stage with a particular rival

Recently, it was claimed that the supporters of Jandor were found opening fire on supporters of another candidate in the Surulere area of the state.

Sanwo's statement read by Oladokun, said:

“On account of this incident which has already gone viral, Governor Sanwo-Olu through his spokesman, announced yesterday (Saturday) that the governor will be pulling out of the debate because he won’t want to share the stage with a particular candidate whose supporters allegedly carried out the attack."

The statement was released on Saturday, January 28, by Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information in Lagos.

Participants at the debate include Olufunso Doherty of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP), and Adediran.

Reacting to the allegation against his party, Adediran debunked it, insisting that his supporters won’t shoot at the people they campaign to in the said area of the state.

However, the PDP's gubernatorial flagbearer warned all his loyalists to desist from all forms of violence before, during, and after the coming election.

The full statement, as seen by Premium Times, read:

“Following advice from competent sources, including elders and respectable Lagosians, we will henceforth shun any forum that may require us being together with PDP and its agents of violence.

“Consequently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu regrets to announce that he will not be participating at The Platform Governorship Debate of January 29, 2023.↳

“The Governor holds Pastor Poju Oyemade and the Covenant Christian Church family in high esteem and cherishes future opportunities to engage the congregation and render accounts of his stewardship to them as integral parts of the Lagos electorate.

“We will never be found in the company of those to whom the lives of innocent Lagosians mean nothing. Mr Sanwo-Olu won’t share a podium with them.”

2023: APC accuses Jandor of unleashing terror on Lagosians

The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, against causing trouble in the state ahead of the 2023 general election.

The party in a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Seye Oladejo and made available to Legit.ng, accused Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, of unleashing terror on the innocent citizens of the state in the course of his campaign at Surulere local government.

Oladejo said that the incident left in its wake several injured victims and that three people reportedly died.

