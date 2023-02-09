Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, made an error while speaking at the party’s campaign rally in Kano state.

The rally was held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in the state.

While speaking on the reasons the people of the state should not vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayu said: “PDP has brought us shame”, but after a few seconds, he corrected himself and said “APC”.

Ayu said if Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, is elected, policies that will improve the country’s economy will be implemented.

“They are full of lies. They have nothing to offer the ‘talakas’ (poor) in Nigeria. We will come back. Our president, Atiku Abubakar, who you will vote to power in the next few weeks, we will rally around him. We will discuss our policies, and we will see where it is affecting you. We will make sure we implement a successful policy that will bring back Nigeria to its glory,” Ayu said.

“We are supposed to be the leaders in Africa and everywhere in the world, we should be respected. PDP has brought us shame and we will not continue to retain them in power… APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Vote for PDP from top to bottom, from bottom to top; Atiku Abubakar as president.”

Ayu’s gaffe is the latest in a string of slip-ups by presidential candidates.

Source: Legit.ng