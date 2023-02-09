The PDP's presidential campaign council in Rivers has reacted to Governor Nyesom Wike's decision to approve a stadium for its rally

According to the campaign council on Wednesday, February 8, it is not excited over the Rivers governor's gesture

The campaign team said it no longer takes Wike's words seriously because he is fickle in decision-making

Rivers - The Atiku/Okowa campaign team in Rivers has said that it is not excited by Governor Nyesom Wike’s reapproval of the use of Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium for its campaign rally.

According to the spokesperson of the campaign council in the state, Leloonu Nwibubasa, on Wednesday, February 8, the organization cannot take Governor Wike by his words any longer, PM News reports.

Atiku/Okowa campaign team says Wike gives and takes back (Photo: @GovWike, @atiku)

Source: Twitter

Nwibubasa claimed that this was because of the Governor’s penchant for ‘giving and taking back at will’.

He added that Wike must also properly communicate the reapproval for the use of the facility to the PDP's leadership, the same way he informed it of the revocation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The spokesman said:

“The same way the Government wrote to National Director-General of PDP Presidential Campaign Council withdrawing the approval, it should write a formal letter of re-approval."

He said Wike’s withdrawal of Certificate of Occupancy of Senator Lee Maeba’s property in Port Harcourt because of political differences exemplifies the fickleness associated with his method of making decisions.

Source: Legit.ng