Whilst they have refused to support the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Nysom Wike and his cohorts are yet to publicly announce their preferred presidential candidate

Interestingly, the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom, the leader of the G-5 has publicly endorsed Peter Obi for president but others are yet to do so

But a new report has indicated the period in which the PDP group would announce and endorse their preferred presidential candidate

A new report by The Guardian has revealed when the Integrity Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also known as G-5, will disclose their stance on presidential candidates.

According to the report, a few hours before the February 25th, 2023 presidential election, the PDP G-5 governors will announce and endorse their choice candidate.

Close sources reveals when Wike and his men will announce their choice candidate. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

G-5 failed to endorse a candidate as promised

Legit.ng gathered that the group of five governors, led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had failed to publicly endorse any of the presidential candidates in January as promised.

Other members of the group are: Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Close sources claim

A source close to one of the governors told The Guardian that Wike and his group “strategically changed their minds” from disclosing their presidential candidate in January because of “some recent political development.”

He said:

“You know they are politicians and they have to react to some unforeseen issues. But they will inform their supporters who to vote for about 24 hours to the election.

"Also, don’t expect them to go on air to announce it but their supporters will get the message.”

Wike and his cohorts are silent about their choice candidate

Investigations by the newspaper further revealed that the inability of the embattled PDP governors to jointly endorse a presidential candidate might have forced them to keep silent and allow each to endorse any of the candidates.

