In a move to address the growing challenge faced by Nigerians who seek to access the naira across banks in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has convened an emergency meeting of key leaders in the country.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting convened by the president will take place on Friday, February 10, and will allow Buhari an opportunity to discuss some other national issues including the scarcity of fuel across Nigeria among many others.

Muhammadu Buhari will be meeting with some key leaders on Friday, February 10. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Depositphotos

These issues have continued to affect business and livelihood among citizens as some Nigerians have resorted to carrying out protests in various cities while other have also been engaged in the destruction of public and private property including banks.

Sources said that at the meeting, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, will be expected to update the president on the new currency redesign policy and its implementation.

The meeting, Legit.ng gathered is scheduled to take place at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 10 am.

It was also gathered that with the 2023 general elections fast approaching, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, and the Inspector General of Police are expected to be present at the meeting.

In addition, the duo will brief the council on the preparation for all the scheduled 2023 general elections across parts of the country.

It is expected that key decisions which will effectively douse the growing tension across cities of Nigeria will be taken.

The membership of the Council comprises President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, former presidents, former heads of state, former chief justices of Nigeria, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, governors of the 36 states of the federation and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Source: Legit.ng