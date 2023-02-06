Politics took the back seat as former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Nasir El-Rufai met at the weekend

What brought the two leaders together was the first Stakeholders’ meeting of the Democratic Republic of Congo-Nigeria Business Council

At the meeting, former President Obasanjo who is the patron of the council revealed his position on the initiative created by President Buhari

FCT, Abuja - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo met with the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, at the weekend.

A report filed by The Punch indicates that the two met at the first Stakeholders’ meeting of the Democratic Republic of Congo-Nigeria Business Council held at the Sheraton Hotel.

The first Stakeholders’ meeting of the Democratic Republic of Congo-Nigeria Business Council brought former President Obasanjo and Governor El-Rufai together. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Obasanjo hails Buhari for creating DR Congo–Nigeria Business Council.

Obasanjo at the meeting commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his foresight in creating the DR Congo–Nigeria Business Council.

Legit.ng gathers that the former president is the Patron of the council.

Governor El-Rufai speaks

Speaking at the event, Governor El-Rufai said President Buhari was excited about the Council, saying Buhari said with such an initiative in Africa, the future would be brighter to work together.

The Kaduna state governor is the Deputy President of the Council.

His words:

“Mr. President urged the former President to use his energy and network to extend similar formations in countries like Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa.”

The President of the Council, Dr Nteranya Sanginga; the governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo and other top government officials from DRC attended the meeting.

