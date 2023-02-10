The APC in Zamfara state is short of one bigwig in the person of Alhaji Aliyu Tukur E.S Mafara, a former commissioner

Before his defection to the PDP on Friday, February 10, Alhaji Mafara was the commissioner for budget and economic planning

Marafa on Friday declared his full support for the PDP's gubernatorial candidate in the state, Dauda Lawal

Zamfara - The commissioner for budget and economic planning in Zamfara, Alhaji Aliyu Tukur E.S Mafara, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

During a press briefing in Gusau on Friday, February 10, Marafa declared his defection from the APC and pledged full support for the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate in the state, Dauda Lawal, during the coming elections, Leadership reports.

Marafa has declared his support for Lawal during the election (Photo: @DaudaLawalD)

Source: UGC

Alhaji Mafara was among the key figures in the Zamfara chapter of APC and a grassroots politician.

Speaking with journalists after a closed-door meeting with Lawal, Marafa made it clear that his conscience would not allow him to stick to what he described as a failure.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The former commissioner declared:

“I informed the state government, former governor, and all my supporters prior to my defection from the APC to the PDP.

“I am doing this for the people, and it is my conviction that Dr. Dauda Lawal, if given the opportunity at the forthcoming election to govern Zamfara State, would tackle the problem of security, boost agricultural production, and create good markets for farm produce."

2023 elections: Forgery of particulars? Stakeholder drags Zamfara PDP guber candidate Dauda Lawal to court

The Zamfara Youth Progressive Union, a socio-political group in the state, has raised some suspicions concerning the authenticity of the document submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dauda Lawal.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, the group said it appears that more questions need to be cleared by Lawal in the forthcoming 2023 election over documents he submitted to the commission as statements of his qualifications to contest for office.

The union was insisting that the details contained in those documents are not only contradictory in nature but very confusing hence there is no certainty in both Lawal's original name and the year he was born, among many other complex adoptions that need to be cleared.

Source: Legit.ng