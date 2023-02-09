Taraba - Not fewer than 11 commissioners in Taraba state have reportedly dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

A report by The Punch indicates that the high-profile defection came a few hours before the rally of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the state on Thursday, February 9.

The defectors were expected to be received into the APC by President Muhammadu Buhari at the rally.

Legit.ng notes that the defection is also coming on the heels of the widespread rumour that the deputy governor of Sokoto state, Manir Dan’Iya, has decamped to the APC.

The deputy governor has, however, denied it.

Aminu Abubakar, the Sokoto deputy governor's media aide, said his principal has not left the PDP.

Abubakar confirmed that the deputy governor remains a bonafide member of the PDP in the state as well as a senatorial candidate of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Source: Legit.ng