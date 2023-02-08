The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Wednesday, 8th February, dismissed two appeals brought against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Sen. Uba Sani by Sani Mahmoud Sha’aban.

Political pundits and enthusiasts has described Senator Uba Sani as Governor Nasir El-Rufai's anointed and favourite to win the Kaduna guber polls. Photo: Senator Uba Sani

Source: Twitter

The Solicitor to the APC, who is also past Chairman of NBA Kaduna Branch, Sule Shu’aibu, Esq, in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna declared:

“Finally, the two appeals at the instance of Sani Mahmoud Sha’aban against the APC, its Gubernatorial Candidate, Uba Sani and INEC have both been dismissed this morning, bringing an end to the litigation that started at the Federal High Court, Kaduna Division seeking to disqualify the APC Gubernatorial Candidate in the forthcoming General Elections.”

Source: Legit.ng