Senator Uba Sani has been given a favourable verdict by the court of appeal ahead of the 2023 general elections

The gubernatorial candidate of the APC has been dragged to the court to contest his validity and authenticity

However, the appeal court in its verdict on Wednesday, January 11 dismissed the appeal filed against Senator Uba and INEC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna on Wednesday, January 11 dismissed an appeal brought against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Uba Sani by New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

The lawyer to the Kaduna chapter of the APC Sule Shu'aibu in a statement made available to Legit.ng confirmed the court's dismissal of the appeal, No. CA/K/293/2022 by NNPP Vs. INEC & APC.

Senator Uba Sani has been tipped as the likely favourite to succeed Governor Nasir El-Rufai as the next Kaduna state leader. Photo: Senator Uba Sani

Source: Twitter

As contained in the statement, the appeal brought before the court of appeal was seeking to disqualify the gubernatorial candidate of the party and all its 34 candidates for the state house of assembly

Uba while expressing his gratitude over the development, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"While congratulating all of us, I wish to place on record our gratitude to you all for your continued prayers and support to the Legal Team."

Antecedents of appeal court verdict

It would be recalled that following the judgment of the Federal High Court in Kaduna who ruled that the case filed by the NNPP and its governorship candidate, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi against the INEC for listing Senator Uba as APC candidate and 34 candidates for state Kaduna state constituencies is statute bar.

The party and its gubernatorial candidate had challenged the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

NNPP and its governorship candidate averred in their suit that the APC as a party did not conduct a valid ward congress that produced delegates that participated in the primaries that produced the gubernatorial candidate and state house of assembly candidates and should not have been listed as such for the 2023 general elections.

Kaduna 2023: Court Strikes Out Sha'aban's Appeal Against Uba Sani

Similarly, Senator Uba Sani's candidature as the APC governorship candidate in Kaduna state is now safe and secure.

An appeal to force Sani out of the ticket has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Barrister Sule Shuaibu who was the Counsel to APC confirmed the Abuja court’s verdict in favour of Senator Sani.

Source: Legit.ng