To distribute sensitive electoral materials in Lagos state, the Indepnednent National Electoral Commission has said it will work with the Lagos State Parks Management Committee

There has been a barrage of controversies following the use of LSPMC led by Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo

According to the commission, it would be dealing with MC Oluomo, who is a known loyalist to Bola Tinubu but the LSPMC as an entity

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it has no option but to engage the services of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee for the distribution of sensitive electoral materials.

Premium Times reports that Olusegun Agbaje, the Lagos state Resident Electoral Commissioner made the disclosure during an Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting on Tuesday, February 7.

Agbaje said this while responding to questions on the controversies of engaging the services of the LSPMC led by Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, an ally to Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

This decision by INEC comes months after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state banned the operations of the Nation Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state.

The LSPMC was set up by the governor after the ban.

Continuing, Agbaje said that INEC as an entity is not concerned over the person of Mc Oluomo but about the individual drivers and vehicle owners under the management of LSPMC who are expected to meet up with the high volume of logistics needs for the elections.

His words:

“There is a ban on the NURTW and RTEAN, we are only left with the Park Management system and NARTO (National Association of Road Transport Owners) and we are already working with NARTO.

“NARTO is not even able to meet up with 40 per cent of our vehicle requirements for this election. The commission in Lagos State does not have any option than to use a park management system.

“We are not dealing with Oluomo, we are dealing with the park managers. Individual people that have vehicles are those we are going to use."

Source: Legit.ng