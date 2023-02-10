Peter Obi has been predicted to win the Saturday, February 25, 2023 presidential election across Nigeria

This new prediction was contained in a survey released by a New York-based media giant, Bloomberg

According to the poll, Bola Tinubu of the ruling party will come a distant second while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party will take the third position

A recent poll by New York-based media giant, Bloomberg has predicted Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labour Party as the winner of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

In a recent post shared on its website and headlined, Peter Obi Remains Top Pick for Nigerian President, Poll Shows, Bloomberg said the former governor of Anambra state is the people's choice.

A Bloomberg poll has predicted that peter Obi will win the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Peter Obi, APC, PDP

Source: Facebook

The polls published on Friday, February 10, showed that two-thirds of respondents (Nigerians) intend to vote for Peter Obi in the forthcoming presidential election scheduled for Saturday, February 25.

The survey which was conducted for the Bloomberg News by Premise Data Corp. a San Francisco-based data company showed that Obi maintains an unassailable lead in the race to become the next president of Nigeria.

It also said that out of 93 per cent of the participants who claimed they have decided to vote during the election, 66 per cent had Obi as their preferred choice. This new result is slightly higher by 72 per cent among decided respondents in an earlier poll conducted by Premise and released by Bloomberg in September last year.

Polled from 2,384 Nigerians from Jan. 26 to February 4 via a smartphone app, showed that Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party finished a distant second and third respectively.

While Tiinubu gained 18 per cent of undecided voters his counterpart in the PDP, polled 10 per cent.

The survey also shows that one key factor that will have a significant impact on the results of the 2023 election will be the level of participation by eligible Nigerian voters.

