The home of the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere has again been attacked by daredevil gunmen

Ugochinyere who's also the House of Representative candidate of the PDP for the Ideato North and South Constituency had raised the alarm about the attack via an SOS message on WhatsApp, calling for help

Meanwhile, on January 14 in Akokwa, Imo State motorcades conveying the gunmen invaded Ugochinyere's House, burnt his house, cars and killed his uncle and three others

Gunmen have again attacked the house of the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

The attack is coming three weeks after his house was razed down by gunmen, which led to the death of many, including his uncle, Daily Independent report confirmed.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the CUPP spokesperson, escapes another assassination attempt by gunmen in Imo state. Photo credit: Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

First assassination attempt

It would be recalled that on January 14, 2023, in Akokwa, Imo State, Ugochinyere’s house was burnt down, and more thank 30 cars also burnt.

Ugochinyere who’s also the House of Representative candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato North and Ideato South Federal Constituency, had raised the alarm about the attack by the gunmen at his residence, via an SOS message on WhatsApp, calling for help.

Recent assassination attempt by masked gunmen

Shortly after resuming his campaign after mourning, Ugochinyere has once again raised alarm over the attack on his house by gunmen, a report by The SUN newspaper further confirmed.

In his SOS message sent to our correspondent on Tuesday via WhatsApp, Ugochinyere said, “SOS, WE ARE UNDER ATTACK AGAIN. MY HOUSE IS UNDER ATTACK AGAIN BY ARMED MEN WITH EXPLOSIVES AND HEAVY GUNFIRE.”

