There is a serious crisis in the camp of Nigerian main opposition party, a few weeks before the 2023 presidential election

This is as the campaign Director of the Atiku/Okowa campaign council has alleged that Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike was behind the deadly attack on his life

Dr. Abiye Sekibo, however, called on the Inspector General of Police to call to order Governor Wike before things get out of hand

The Rivers state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly masterminding a deadly attack on its Director General, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, in Port Harcourt.

The DG in a chat with newsmen on Friday, February 10th, alleged that security agencies detailed to Governor Wike attacked him along Rainbow, Trans-Amadi axis of Port Harcourt city, THISDAY reported.

Sekibo speaks on how Wike's boys allegedly attacked him

Sekibo explained that on his way to the proposed site for the presidential campaign rally at Trans-Amadi, he received a call that the equipment for the rally were on fire when suspected police thugs opened gunfire on his bulletproof vehicle.

According to the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council DG, the men in the police uniform shattered his vehicle tyres and back seat window glasses with bullets.

Wike's camp reacts

Reacting, the Rivers State Government disputed claims that Governor Nyesom Wike was responsible for the attack on Abiye Sekibo.

The State commissioner for information, Chris Finebone, told Channels Television on Friday, February 10th, that the governor had no reason to be involved in the said attack.

