Suleiman Tambaya, the Labour Party house of representatives' candidate for the Lere federal constituency in Kaduna state has survived assassination attempts on his life

Tambaya said he has gone for a political meeting at the state capital before the gunmen, who are about 7 in number came for his life

The gunmen were confronted by the people of the community and vigilantes but unfortunately, 2 of the boys were killed by the gunmen

Kaduna - Unknown gunmen have attacked the residence of Suleiman Tambaya, the Labour Party's house of representatives candidate for the Lere federal constituency in Kaduna state, killing no less than 2 persons.

According to The Guardian, the attack happened on Friday night, February 3, when Tambaya had gone to attend a political meeting in Kaduna, the state capital.

LP house of reps candidate survives assassination attempt Photo Credit: Lere West Youth Forum

Source: Facebook

Another Labour Party chieftain survives an assassination attempt

Recall that the attack is just about 3 months after when Labour Party women's leader, Victoria Chimtex, was killed in November 2022, at her residence in the Kaura Local Council of Kaduna

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tambaya noted that the incident would have been a “different story by now” if not for divine intervention and immediate response from members of the community and vigilantes.

He added that the police in Lere responded to the distress call.

He added that he would have been at home but the party's governorship candidate in the state asked for his presence.

Latest about Labour Party, Suleiman Tambaya, 2023 Election, Kaduna, Arewa

The House of reps candidate disclosed that the gunmen were about 7 in number. Some boys in his house escaped and they were the ones that raised the alarm before the people of his community and vigilantes confronted them.

Tambaya disclosed that 2 of the boys died during the altercation.

He said:

“One of the boys died on the spot, while the other died at the hospital. The case was also reported to the Divisional Police Officer and he promptly mobilise personnel to the scene of the incident.”

2023 presidency: Group dares Tinubu, Atiku, launches Obi/Datti win app to multiply supporters

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has received a boost ahead of his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

This is a result of a web application launched to multiply voters and supporters for the former governor of Anambra.

Exalt Nigeria is the organization that launched the app, dedicated to proactively promoting mass participation in the electoral process for good governance.

Source: Legit.ng