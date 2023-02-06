The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has projected Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement released in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, February 5, the ARG declared that Tinubu ranks high above all other candidates eyeing the presidency, The Nation reports.

The statement signed by its publicity secretaryin Ekiti, Michael Ogungbemi, said Tinubu is fit for the job based on his competence, experience, capacity, pedigree, strong political network, and track record.

Ogungbemi added that the former Lagos governor with has the capacity to end insecurity, poverty, youth employment, economic instability and other predicaments bedevilling Nigeria.

Ogungbemi said Tinubu’s performance while a governor of Lagos promises that he will replicate same when he take over from the current administration.

The chairman of the Ajoni Local Council Development Area of Ekiti State said other candidates were bereft of any record to flaunt to convince Nigerians that they have better programmes than Tinubu.

Arguing that the group's choice of Tinubu was based on credibility and not ethnicity, he stated:

“The ARG’s support for Tinubu was not on the parochial basis of ethnicity, but based on the conviction about his astuteness in governance and prospects to deliver the dividends of governance for the populace.

“Asiwaju’s manifesto has spoken for him. It has encapsulated the needs of Nigerians and has expressively stated an efficient and effective solution to tackle hydra-headed issues facing the country..."

