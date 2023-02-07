President Muhammadu Buhari would be handing over to a preferred successor, Bola Tinubu of the APC, as his tenure nears an end

In the build-up of the poll, Buhari does not only want to hand over successfully, rather he wants to make sure the 2023 election was free, fair and a credible exercise

Interestingly, considering the top contenders for the poll, the likes of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, Buhari has revealed that APC will work for the emergence of Tinubu as next president

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, February 6th, in Katsina, said the All Progressives Congress would mobilise all of its electoral machinery to ensure the victory of its flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25th presidential election.

The Nigerian leader also called on the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman and the Emirate Council to mobilise for Tinubu’s victory, a report by The Punch confirmed.

Buhari says APC will work for Tinubu's victory.

Source: Facebook

“We will work for his victory at the polls,” Buhari said during a courtesy call at the Emir’s palace in Katsina.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘President Buhari presents Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Katsina Emirate Council, urges full support for victory at polls.’

Buhari further back Tinubu's candidacy

Speaking at the palace, Buhari said,

“We are here to present our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Asiwaju has been chosen by our party, and we are fully in support of his candidature, and we will work for his victory at the polls.”

Saraki Reveals Possible Outcome of 2023 Presidential Election, Tells Nigerians What to Do to APC

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has revealed how Nigerians can perform their civic responsibility in the forthcoming presidential election, slated for Saturday, February 25th, 2023.

In a statement posted on his Twitter page and sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, February 6, 2023, Saraki urged Nigerians to shun any form of violence, especially protest, and get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s eight years of hardship.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Saraki, tweeted:

"This 2023 election is a vote of no confidence in the APC-led government on the level of insecurity, excruciating poverty and ineptitude in every part of our socio-economic life."

2023 presidency: "Bullion vans must not determine election result", Atiku tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, February 5th, urged Nigerians not to allow the results of the 2023 presidential election to be determined by “bullion vans.”

The former vice-president urged Nigerians to channel frustrations accrued from the scarcity of naira and fuel to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while taking a swipe at the party's flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking further, Atiku commended the apex bank and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on the work done to curtail individuals who hoard the newly designed naira, The Punch reported.

