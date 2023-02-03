Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has called on President Mohammadu Buhari, and other relevant authorities to do whatever is necessary to ease the pain of Nigerians, specifically in fuel shortages and scarcity of the new naira notes.

In a statement dated Thursday, February 2, the LP standard bearer said that he has been travelling around the country on the campaign trail, meeting and engaging Nigerians of diverse views and that the unified experiences they recount are one of untold suffering.

Peter said Nigerians are facing untold hardship of the paucity of naira notes in the system. Photo: Peter Obi, Bashir Ahmad

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Obi as saying that Datti and himself had travelled across the country, engaging with many citizens and that the feedback is that Nigerians are suffering terribly.

He said:

"Top on the mentions are the biting fuel scarcity and the scarcity of the new naira notes. Nigerians, especially women and youths, are impacted negatively by the lingering shortage of both essentials to regular daily living.

"Today, Nigerians are feeling dehumanized more than they have felt before under a series of ineffectual governments, that failed to serve the interest of the people.

"I am worried about the impact these shortages are having on the lives of Nigerians, and small businesses, which are a significant force in the economy."

Obi also called on authorities to take practical intervention steps towards creating systems that would serve the people, and resolve the shortages.

He added that Nigerians have already suffered enough and that the twin crises of fuel shortage and unavailability of new naira notes could have been avoided if leaders were competent and compassionate.

