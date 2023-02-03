The ruling All progressives Congress (APC) has described the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria's number one enemy.

In a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, the party said that the current sabotage of the Naira notes swap and fuel scarcity that have caused untold hardship to millions of Nigerians.

The APC has described Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria's number one enemy. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Onanuga noted that the sufferings of the people across the country have also revealed the true character of PDP candidate, Alhaji as the public enemy number one.

PDP, Atiku against Nigerians' well-being

The ruling party's council said that since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced its current cash limit and new naira notes swap policies, Atiku and PDP maintained opportunistic silence.

The party accused the opposition of planning to benefit from the discomfort the policies will create for Nigerians and the resentment they will generate for the ruling APC.

Onanuga words:

"This is a man who wants to be President and does not mind even if he presides over the graves of Nigerians as long as his inordinate ambition materialises in line with the prophecy of his marabouts.

"It is crystal clear to every Nigerian of conscience now that Atiku Abubakar and PDP do not mean well for our country. PDP and Atiku have become desperadoes who will wish calamity on the country as long as it makes them win an election they are destined to lose, spectacularly.

"Atiku is now public enemy number one in Nigeria. He is evil personified and must be rejected at the polls on 25 February.

"If Atiku Abubakar has the poor people of our country at heart like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the PDP candidate will not be advocating for adherence to a policy that has become a burden too heavy to bear for our people."

Source: Legit.ng