Exalt Nigeria, an organization dedicated to proactively promoting mass participation in the electoral process for good governance, has launched a web application to multiply voters and supporters for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The group, long backing Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate for the 2023 presidential election, believes that their combination is a sure pathway to sustainable development for Nigeria.

Dr. Idu Nwapa Nwadiaro, who initiated the group, explains that the new app is a technology that enables voters to register by location and support group affiliation.

She said: "Verified support groups build their structure and log in their projects by location from national to polling unit, while donors and investors are permissioned to view and fund projects directly at the grassroots level or on a grander scale, as they wish. The OBIDATTIWINS app is available as a web app and for download.

"Using it's X-factor strategy, Exalt Nigeria 4PO is a location based meta group of groups congregating all Obidients in one location on the same collaborative virtual space, regardless of support group affiliation.

Dr Nwapa Nwadiaro continued: "Elections are won polling unit by polling unit, and what you measure is what you have done. How could multiple support groups in the same area work in parallel for the same purpose? Get in the water everybody and ripple TOGETHER to make the GIANT WAVE that will crest to ObiDattiWins, pun intended!"

All app registrants flow into the Exalt Nigeria chat community and, employing our rapid repeat model, organize and multiply at their virtual polling unit, from whence they will work together to turn out and protect EVERY VOTE, and deliver the win come February 25, 2023."

She also explained that Exalt Nigeria brings canvassers, support groups, party structure, funders and all Nigerians who are clamoring for liberation and a workable new Nigeria together to make a change, hence the creation of the application.

"We are presenting this application to the media to help make a clarion call to the general public, especially ALL Obidients, on the essence of coming together in a single space, to build a stronger, actionable, structural support for Peter Obi.

"It can be checked out as a website and is also available for download as an application," Dr. Nwadiaro added.

