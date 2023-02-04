The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has debunked claims that there is a rift between himself and President Buhari

In fact, Tinubu on Saturday, February 4, stated that his 20-year-old friendship with Buhari is strong and deep

Tinubu added that those who are spreading rumours that he and the president are at odds will be disappointed

Nasarawa - Asiwaju BolaAhmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has sent a message to persons who spreading reports that he and President Muhammadu Buhari are at odds.

During his presidential campaign rally in Nasarawa on Saturday, February 4, Tinubu said such persons will be disappointed eventually.

Tinubu said the friendship between him and Buhari is strong (Photo: Tinubu Media Office)

Tinubu said the connection between himself and President Buhari is strong, enduring, and based on nation-building.

Jagaban noted:

"Our President and Leader of APC worldwide, it is a thing of joy that you a poster boy for APC and Bola Tinubu today. Those who think there are cracks in our friendship and relationship will continue to be disappointed and have their short time joy dashed. Ours is not about individuals. It is about integrity and nation-building.

"Nobody ever thought a man in uniform will ever be a democratic, principled and honoured Leader. Today, it is a thing of joy and honour to have you at the rally.

"For us who joined hands with you 20 years ago to reshape Nigeria, to fight corruption, to fight destitution, to fight failure and hunger, we are proud of your achievements."

He went ahead to describe the Nigerian leader as one who faced the challenges of Nigeria courageously and squarely, adding that he fought hard and worked hard.

The former Lagos governor, in a statement made available to Legit.ng by Tinubu Media Office, was quoted to have said of Buhari:

"You said there is more to do and you will allow other people to continue. There are few leaders who have faced some challenges, crisis like you did and continue to build infrastructure.

"One of them is Abraham Lincoln. You have joined such great men who can stay focused in the midst of distractions and enemies. You have tolerated criticisms, there is no labelling you have not endured but today in Nasarawa you are celebrated, commissioning projects after projects..."

2023 Presidency: "God willing, this will be my successor", Buhari breaks silence

President Muhammadu Buhari had called on Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

You can trust Tinubu with your votes - Buhari tells Nigerians

During his visit to Lafia, Nasarawa state capital where he commissioned some key projects on Saturday, February 4, President Buhari affirmed that the electorate can trust Tinubu with their votes in the February 25 poll.

