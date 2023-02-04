There is a plot to bring in Atiku Abubakar of the PDP as President Muhammadu Buhari's successor in the coming poll

This allegation was made on Friday, February 3, by the leader of the apex Yoruba group, Afenifere, Pa Adebanjo

However, rejecting the alleged arrangement, Adebanjo insisted that Peter Obi of the Labour Party must succeed the president eventually

Abuja - yo Adebanjo, the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has warned Nigerians to beware of happening prior to the general elections, especially the forthcoming presidential poll.

In his conversation with journalists in Abuja on Friday, February 3, Adebanjo claimed that the plot of a certain cabal is to bring into office another norther after President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure is over.

Cabal wants Atiku to succeed Buhari - Adebanjo

Speaking specifically, the Afenifere leader, said these unnamed individuals want Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to succeed President Buhari.

Peter Obi must be president - Adebanjo

Adebanjo who said he does not know how this cabal plans to achieve the plot, vowed that come what may, Peter Obi must be declared Nigeria's next president eventually

“They don’t want to leave office. I’m saying it openly here. It is not a joke that they want to scuttle the election. You must be prepared for post-election.

“Right now they are planning to vote for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, by jettisoning their candidate in the Labour Party.

“They want another northerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. How they want to do it, I don’t know, but we must all be prepared for war. Have it at the back of your mind that Obi must be declared president.”

