CBN's governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been hit with a strong wave of allegations over the new naira redesign policy

According to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Emefiele brought the idea because he failed in his presidential ambition

The Kano governor alleged that Emefiele and some persons surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari want the APC to lose in the coming general election

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has made some allegations about the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

In his conversation with BBC Hausa on Friday, February 3, Ganduje alleged that Emefiele's introduction of the naira redesign policy came about because he was unable to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential ticket.

Ganduje said the naira swap policy was targetted against the APC (Photo: @cenbank)

Source: Twitter

According to him, the policy stemmed from a cabal around President Muhammadu Buhari, insisting that it is not the idea of the APC.

He claimed that such persons either want the elections not to be held or for the ruling party to lose out eventually.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His words:

“The naira redesign is not the agenda of the APC, it is the agenda of those who are around the president and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, who wanted to run for president but wasn’t successful.

“They don’t want the elections to hold or want another party to win. But we in our states we have to ensure that things don’t go out of hand and if the president is listening to them then we (governors) must show our capacity just as we’ve done now.”

Asked if APC governors will dump the president over the CBN's policy, the Kano governor he and his colleagues are only against the naira swap, not Buhari

He clearly said:

“No. We are against this policy of naira redesign by the governor of the Central Bank and those who the president is surrounded by.”

Naira scarcity: "CBN, Emefiele gave false information to president," Buhari's aide alleges

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on public affairs, Ajuri Ngelale, has faulted the implementation of the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) led by Godwin Emefiele.

He also alleged that the apex bank led by its governor, Godwin Emefiele had failed to feed the president with the realities on the ground.

Speaking in an interview, Ngelale said Nigeria is witnessing a period of displeasure in line with the faulty circulation of the new naira notes across the country.

Source: Legit.ng