Nigerians have been urged to ensure they go and collect their Permanent Voters' Cards ahead of the 2023 elections

The important piece of advice was handed to Nigerians by some masquerades on Saturday, January 28

The masquerades, three of them, were also heard in a video drumming their support for the flag bearer of the Labour Party Peter Obi

On Saturday, January 28, a Twitter user, @itzz_blitz1, shared a video clip of three masquerades drumming their support for the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The masquerades while sitting on the bare floor urged Nigerians to ensure their go and collect their Permanent Voters' Card which will enable them to cast their votes on the days of the elections.

Masquerades have shown their support for Peter while calling on Nigerians to go and collect their PVCs. Photo: Peter Obi, @itzz_blitz1

Source: Twitter

Chanting songs in the local Igbo dialect, the lead masquerade of the group showered appreciation on the former Anambra state governor who is said is on his way to victory.

Also noting that the world has asked him to greet Peter Obi as they are solidly behind him.

The masquerade continued saying:

"But I am shouting on top of my voice asking that despite all the support, everyone should go, find and collect their PVCs.

"I know you'll ask if the gods also have their PVCs (referring to itself)."

Further showcasing its own PVC, the masquerade said:

"Look at me, if I as a god can have my PVC and hold it tightly, tell me why you should not have yours."

Nigerians react

Reacting to the advice from the masquerade, many Nigerians said there would be trouble for the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) that will capture them as gods.

A tweep, Mavis Ikpeme said:

"So the gods will vote too ."

Another tweep, @StillBuggie said:

"Hunger don carry so many go that spirit side. Everybody dey feel am now."

@SammieYong believes the gods have seen 'shege' and need to do the needful by exercising their civic right to vote.

He said:

"Na when peole bring fowl before dem gods chop, the shege touch dem gods too so dem ghat vote make their ministry dey move "

@SageKristen said:

"Hunger don beat the gods so they need vote."

Source: Legit.ng