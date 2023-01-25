The People Movement (APM)'s governorship candidate in Bauchi state, Auwal Isah, has dropped his guber ambition

Isah subsequently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and pledged his support for his new party's governorship candidate, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

The former APM guber candidate also revealed why he made such a decision just a few weeks before the 2023 general elections

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Bauchi - The governorship candidate of the Allied People Movement (APM) in Bauchi state, Auwal Isah, has withdrawn from the race and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) just a few weeks before the 2023 general elections.

Leadership reported that Isah defected alongside his supporters, adding that he collapsed the APM structure to join the PDP.

Bauchi APM guber candidate, Auwa Isah, APC N/East zonal women leader, others have defected to the PDP in Bauchi state. Photo credit: Office of the Adviser Media & Publicity Bauchi State Gov't House

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the former APM guber flagbearer announced his defection in Darazo and also declared support for the reelection bid of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of the PDP.

Why I withdrew from governorship race, Isah reveals

Speaking further, Isah said he decided to withdraw from the race and join Governor Mohammed’s campaign train because of his desire to see Bauchi state make meaningful progress.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The former APM chieftain said the state governor is making a huge impact in the state.

According to Isah said, visible projects executed by the governor such as water, roads, health care, schools and electricity among other basic amenities spread across the state informed his decision to take the step.

APC northeast woman leader defects to PDP

In a related development, the national woman leader, North East, of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Amina Manga, also defected to the PDP.

The PDP also gained a new member from the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) as the party's woman leader in Bauchi Central defected.

The two said they decided to dump their parties for the PDP because of the priority Governor Muhammed gives to women.

Other APC members join PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the APC in Bauchi lost some of its members to the PDP which is the ruling party in the state.

Some supporters and members of APC in their hundreds dumped the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state, Ambassador Saddique Baba Abubakar.

Legit.ng gathered that the APC members and supporters in Giade local government, the area where Abubakar hails from, declared that they have left the party because they were not convinced that the candidate has anything good to offer.

Source: Legit.ng