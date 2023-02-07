President Muhammadu Buhari has entered into a discussion with the relevant stakeholders over the biting hard naira and fuel scarcity across the country

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Governor Aminu Tambuwal, the chairman of the Nigerian governors' forum and the director general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council.

Also at the meeting is the chairman of the Progressives Governors' Forum, Atiku Bagudu and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele over the scarcity of the new naira notes.

What Buhari is doing on naira scarcity

According to the post by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, and the chief of defence staff, General Lucky Irabor, were also present.

There have been protests across the country over the scarcity of the new naira notes and fuel.

On Friday, February 3, the President urged Nigerians to be patient with the policy and give him 7 days to look for ways to solve the growing crisis.

Buhari made the plea to Nigerians following a closed-door meeting with the governors of the APC, who have alleged that cabals in the Aso Rock suggested the policy to the president to instigate the ruling party against the ruling party.

The statement reads:

"President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria Governor Forum Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal, Chairman APC Governor Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Sen Atiku Bagudu Abubakar CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, EFCC Chairman AbdulRasheed Bawa,

"SGF Mr Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari during an audience at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEB 7TH 2023."

