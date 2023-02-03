APC governors are making frantic efforts to convince President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the new naira notes deadline

The chief executives on the platform of Nigeria's ruling party reportedly have plans to meet the president today

President Buhari has been openly very supportive of the Central Bank of Nigeria's recent cash policies

FCT, Abuja - A report by Vanguard indicates that barring any last-minute change of plans, governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, will on Friday, February 3 meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the report, the visit of the state chief executives to the president is to discuss challenges being faced by Nigerians over the scarcity of naira notes.

The governors will also discuss allegations that some members of his cabinet are working against the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naira crisis: APC governors reject February 10 deadline by CBN

Meanwhile, Daily Trust reports that the APC governors have rejected the February 10 deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to end the legal tender status of the old N1000, N500 and N200 notes.

According to the report, the governors were worried Nigerians have been finding it difficult to live a normal life in the last few days.

Out of the 36 state governors in Nigeria, 21 of them are members of the ruling APC.

Cracks widen in APC over Tinubu's presidential ambition few weeks to elections

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu faces massive rejection from members of his own party few weeks before the 2023 presidential election.

The former Lagos state governor had angrily hinted that his ambition does not have the backing of the powers that be while speaking in Abeokuta.

Days later, Tinubu fired shots at the Buhari administration for some of its economic policies.

Tinubu restates commitment to job creation, credit for business owners, carpets Adeleke

Meanwhile, Tinubu has stated that if elected, the Osun people will feel the positive impact of his government.

The former Lagos state governor made the vow while addressing APC supporters in the southwest state.

Tinubu also took a verbal swipe at the current Osun governor, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, saying the state's chief executive have been 'misbehaving.'

