Mixed reactions have continued to trail the search for the nation's new currency, the N200, N500 and the N1,000 notes

In fact, Nigerians are groaning because the banks have made life more unbearable for them as they can not even withdraw a meaningful amount of their own money from Nigerian banks

Reacting to this development, PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakr has urged the CBN not to extend the deadline for the old notes swap, while noting the initial purpose and initiative of redesigning the currency would be destroyed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has again called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to extend the withdrawal of old naira notes beyond the Friday, February 10th deadline.

Atiku made the call despite the difficulties being encountered by millions of Nigerians across the country in accessing the redesigned currency notes, The Nation reported.

Atiku tells CBN not to extend old naira notes swap deadline. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Godwin Emefiele

Source: Facebook

Atiku gives reason why CBN should not extend deadline

In a statement on Wednesday, February 1st, by the Atiku-Okowa campaign organisation, the PDP candidate said extending the deadline would destroy the purpose and objective of initiating the redesigning of the currency, The Guardian report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Atiku said:

"There should be no further postponement of the new naira regime after the expiration of the February 10 deadline.

"The vote riggers are seeking to push the CBN to extend till after the election when they would have achieved their evil plots.

"The CBN and the Presidency should be steadfast. The merits of the new naira policy far outweigh the little inconvenience we are experiencing.

“This is one policy that will benefit the country in the long term. We should not allow those selfish, parochial people with the narrow vision to derail it.”

He commended the CBN for listening to the demand of the ordinary people by granting a ten-day extension for the exchange of the old naira notes for new ones and urged the apex bank not to succumb to the current pressure by Nigerians for more time.

2023 Polls: "They Moved Exchange Rate From N200 to N800," Tinubu Fires More Shots at Buhari's Administration

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, accused President Muhammadu Buhari's administration of killing Nigeria's economy.

Speaking at his presidential rally in Calabar, the capital city of Cross River state, Bola Tinubu expressed displeasure over the current naira-to-dollar exchange rate under the government of President Buhari.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, Tinubu said the present leaders are not good thinkers.

"This man go give PDP HBP," Nigerians react as Chimaroke Nnamani changes DP on Twitter

In other news, Chimaroke Nnamani had earlier shared a campaign poster showing the logo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former lawmaker shared the controversial campaign poster on his Twitter page on Monday, January 30.

Nnamani, who set the Twitter space agog, did not say a word but indicated that the poster is his new profile photo.

Source: Legit.ng