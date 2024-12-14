TikTok star Peller's proposal to his girlfriend Jarvis has been trending and he shared how she reacted after she agreed to marry him

He also revealed that he can never break Jarvis' heart, and if he does so, he shared what should happen to him

Several netizens shared their takes on Peller's video and they advised him on what they feel should make his life better

TikTok star Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, aka Peller, has stated that he cannot break the heart of his fiancée Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis. He noted that God should deal with him if he does so.

On Friday, December 13, 2024, he proposed to Jarvis which made their colleagues and fans excited. Peller said that Jarvis loves him so much and she does not like to be away from him.

In a video, he said that after he proposed to her and wanted to leave with his friends, she became moody. According to her, if she knew that Peller would leave her that moment, he would not have collected his engagement ring.

Some netizens said the TikTok star should not worry himself about breaking Jarvis' heart because she would be the one to break his heart. Others shared what they wanted Peller to do about himself.

Reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Peller's video below:

@the_pride_of_urhobo:

"I don't mean to sounds rude, but the way this guy talks/behaves disgust me swear."

@chi_chinye:

"I feel like he genuinely loves her but isn't this all too fast?"

@glamourqueen600:

"When you wan start school? Abi you no go school again?"

@iam_iremidey:

"She fit still serve you breakfast. Calm down."

@graceboy883:

"Jarvis go break you own heart."

@dc_berry433:

"Peller, you never know anything yet."

Jarvis serves Peller pepper soup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis raised eyebrows online with a video of both of them.

Jarvis served her love interest a bowl of hot pepper soup amid the trending story that occurred in Edo state.

The comedian seemed to enjoy the meal, and his reaction afterwards caught the attention of many.

