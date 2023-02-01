The court is set to decide Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Bashir Sherrif Machina's fate on Monday, February 6th, 2023

This is as the Supreme Court on Wednesday, fixed the new date to determine an appeal filed by APC to challenge the judgement that disqualified Lawan, from contesting in the forthcoming poll

Meanwhile, a five-man panel of Justices of the apex court led by Justice Chima Nweze adjourned the appeal for judgement, after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument

On Wednesday, February 1st, The Supreme Court of Nigeria, fixed Monday, February 6th, for judgment in an appeal in respect of the Yobe North All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial District.

According to a report by Daily Independent, the apex court slated the date after various counsel in the appeal had adopted their briefs of argument as their final submissions.

Supreme Court set to decide Lawan, Machina's fate on February 6th.

Source: Facebook

The court adjourned the case, allow appeal

Counsel to the APC (appellant), Crownwell Peters urged the 5-man panel led by Justice Centus Nweze to allow the appeal, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

Ibrahim Bawa, counsel for the 1st respondent (Bashir Machina), asked the court to dismiss the appeal for lacking merit.

Lawan had on November 28, 2022, lost his re-election bid, following the judgement of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which affirmed Bashir Sheriff Machina as the authentic candidate of the APC for the senatorial election.

