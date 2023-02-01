Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the leadership of the Senate has expressed confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says he is envisaging a free and fair general election in the coming week

He further stated that the advent of technology in Nigeria's electoral process will make the election the best in Nigeria's democratic history

FCT, Abuja - With less than four weeks to the commencement of the 2023 general elections, Senator President Ahmad Lawan has boasted that the outcome will be the best ever in years to come.

He made this submission in Abuja on Tuesday, January 31 while hosting European Union (EU) delegation led by Thomas Boserup, the deputy chief observer.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said he believes in the capacity of INEC to conduct a free and fair election. Photo: Ahmad Lawan

As reported by TheCable, Lawan revealed the national assembly has proved pivotal to the preparation of the 2023 polls as well as the advent of the new Electoral Act of 2022 as amended.

Similarly, Senator Lawan who was filled with confidence said the introduction of the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) will be a major high point of the 2023 polls as it will help clampdown on electoral fraud.

He said:

“The general elections this year will probably be the best. This is because we worked so hard in the national assembly to produce a very good document to guide the electoral environment in Nigeria.

“The thing that motivates us more is what we have been able to give to INEC. I think INEC is a princely institution. We have always prioritised INEC."

2023 election: Senate is confident in INEC - Sen Lawan

Senator Lawan also bestowed confidence on INEC while nothing that the electoral body will not be found wanting in the delivery of free and fair elections in the coming weeks.

He further urged INEC to live up to expectations and prove doubters wrong while conducting the general elections.

Senator Lawan reiterated that the introduction of BVAS has already solved the problem of possible electoral malpractices that are imminent during the general elections.

He said

“We want the elections in 2023 to be very credible and very transparent and with the introduction of BVAS, we believe we can achieve that feat.”

In another development, Senator Lawan met with the former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga.

After the meeting, the Senate President hailed the Kenyan political veteran for his instrumental role in his country's last general elections.

Senator Lawan said:

“I must commend you for the stance you took in the recent election outcome in Kenya. You are an African patriot and you are an African democrat and a leader."

2023: Foreign hackers attack INEC's database

Contrastingly, the chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said hackers are making attempts to hack into the commission's database ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu who was represented by the deputy director of ICT, Dr Lawrence Bayode disclosed this on Thursday, January 26, at an event in Abuja.

The INEC boss, however, gave assurance that the electoral body is putting measures in place to ensure its system is secure.

