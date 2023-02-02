The leadership of the ruling APC has finally decided to hold a rerun of its governorship primaries in Benue state

Senator Basheer Lado, the Chairman of the Benue State Governorship Rescheduled Primary Elections Committee confirmed the development on Thursday

Meanwhile, the APC in Benue State disclosed further that further12 aspirants would contest the rerun as ordered by the Appeal Court

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the party’s governorship primary rerun will hold in 137 wards in 11 local government areas of the state on Thursday, February 1st.

Chairman of the Benue State Governorship Rescheduled Primary Elections Committee, Senator Basheer Lado, made this disclosure at a press briefing in Makurdi on Thursday, Daily Trust reported.

Last week, Tinubu visited Benue to declare support for Rev. Father Hyacinth Iormem Alia, the APC gubernatorial candidate for the State. Photo credit: Benue APC Youth Council

Source: Facebook

APC holds fresh guber election

Lado, who chairs the five-man committee constituted by the national leadership of the APC with the responsibility of conducting the rerun in the state, maintained that the elections would be conducted in 137 wards of the 11 LGAs of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The committee chairman who was represented by a member of the committee, Baba Liman, noted that the elections would be by direct primaries.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi ordered the APC to conduct a fresh primary in eleven out of the 23 of Benue State within 14 days for the nomination of its gubernatorial candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections, a report by Leadership confirmed.

Lado, however, expressed hope that the committee would announce the results of the election by midnight on Thursday.

Presidency: APC Leadership Divided Ahead of Poll? Fresh Fact Emerges

The presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed the rumour of division between the leadership of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari toward the chances of Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

The development was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity of the APC PCC in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, February 1.

The council said that the opposition elements are making attempts to put a sword between President Buhari and Tinubu, noting that such attempts would fail.

Big loss as court sacks APC governorship candidate in top southern state, issues fresh order

Meanwhile, Akan Udofia, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom state, has been sacked.

The federal high court sitting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state, ruled that Udofia did not qualify to contest the APC governorship primary election in the state.

The court then ordered the APC to conduct a fresh governorship primary election in the state in 14 days, The Nation gathered. Akwa Ibom state is the third governorship APC primary that the court nullified recently. The court had earlier nullified the primaries of Adamawa and Taraba states.

Source: Legit.ng