The APC PCC has defended the recent criticism of the exchange rate of dollar to naira by the party's flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, in Calabar

Bayo Onanuga, the media director of the council, in a statement, maintained that Tinubu was trying to explain the genesis of the high exchange rate caused by PDP's 16 years of misrule

The statement stressed that there is a strong bond of unity between the APC leadership and President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2023 election

The presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the rumour of division between the leadership of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari toward the chances of Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

According to Premium Times, the development was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity of the APC PCC in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, February 1.

APC defends Tinubu's comment on the exchange rate in Calabar Photo Credit: APC campaign council

Source: Twitter

The council said that the opposition elements are making attempts to put a sword between President Buhari and Tinubu, noting that such attempts would fail.

According to the council, Tinubu's reference to the naira exchange rate in Calabar, the Cross Rivers state capital, was not to attack Buhari's administration as against what the opposition is spreading.

Onanuga maintained that Tinubu had urged the people of the state not to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for their series of failures while in power for 16 years.

The statement reads in part:

“The reference to exchange rate was not in any way an attack on the Buhari-led APC administration, but an attempt to capture how the economic mismanagement of the PDP created forex crisis in the country since 2015.”

Source: Legit.ng