APC has denied the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked by some youths in Kano, urging Nigerians to disregard the fake news

In a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the media director of the APC PCC, the ruling party described the report as the imaginary drama of the PDP

Onanuga said the PDP has lost touch with reality and has resulted to peddling lies and fake news to stay afloat in the polity

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari was stoned in Kano by some aggrieved youths as the imagination of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC), in a statement sent to Legit.ng said the PDP peddled lies against President Buhari since it has lost touch with reality.

APC speaks on alleged attack on President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano

According to the statement, the presidential campaign of the PDP is crumbling and the party has nothing to convince Nigerians of their votes.

The party then urged Nigerian to disregard the report as it is fake news emanating from the PDP that is "suffering the agony of violating its own rules on power rotation."

Onanuga added that the PDP has been sponsoring fake news against the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and trying to create disharmony in the ruling party.

The statement reads in part:

"The PDP is a drowning party feverishly clawing at any straw of lies and lashing out in all delusional directions to keep afloat - but sink it will."

The APC added that the PDP which has been a strong critic of President Buhari recently turned to his mouthpiece because of its planned propaganda.

