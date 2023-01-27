Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, has said the commission will soon be embarking on mock voters accreditation ahead of the February elections

Yakubu added that the exercise will take place in about 436 polling units in the 36 states and the FCT

The INEC chairman expressed the readiness of the electoral umpire to ensure that all Nigerians get their PVCs before election time

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed readiness to do a mock accreditation of voters ahead of the forthcoming presidential and national assembly elections.

Mahmoud Yakubu, the national chairman of the electoral umpire made this known during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners across all states and the FCT, The Nation reported.

Where INEC will be conducting mock voters accreditation exercise

According to the commission's chairman, the exercise will take place in 436 polling units across 36 states including the federal capital territory (FCT).

Mahmoud added that the objective of the exercise is to test the readiness of the Biomodial Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The commission boss added that the distribution of sensitive materials for the forthcoming election to all states has reached the advanced stage while the electoral body has concluded the distribution of non-sensitive materials.

The INEC chairman then expressed his satisfaction with Nigerians for their readiness and willingness to collect their voters' cards, disclosing that about 839,720 of the 940,200 PVCs sent to Lagos state have been collected as of Thursday, January 26.

He expressed the readiness and determination of the commission to ensure that all Nigerians get their PVCs before the general election, adding that INEC is also looking at other options of collecting PVCs.

