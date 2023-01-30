Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke, doesn’t seem to be moved by a recent tribunal ruling that sacked him as governor of the state

Days after the ruling, Ademola had an outing in the state that saw him dancing passionately to Kizz Daniel’s Buga during a meeting with stakeholders

The governor proceeded to share the video on his Instagram page and Nigerians on social media had different things to say

Governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has continued in his usual delightful and high spirits even after a recent tribunal ruling sacked him as governor.

Adeleke got more tongues rolling over the weekend after taking to his official Instagram page with a video from a recent outing in the state.

Gov Adeleke dances Buga passionately days after tribunal sack. Photo: @aadeleke_01

The clip captured the moment excited residents stormed the streets to felicitate with the governor and reaffirm their support for his administration.

A different portion of the clip equally captured the moment Governor Adeleke had a sit-down with stakeholders and allayed fears surrounding the tribunal ruling.

In his usual fashion, the governor made sure to humour people present with some of his iconic moves and he made it a point to especially vibe to Kizz Daniel’s Buga track.

Watch the clip as spotted on his page below:

Social media users react

___matino said:

"He’s indirectly mocking oyetola, cos he knows he has won already.. love this man."

danoxford said:

"It's very easy to identify the wish of the people. Imole is here to stay. This is simply a choice and a real definition of democracy from the people of Osun. We are rooting for you, sir. Your mandate shall stand. It's all love!"

parker_ojugo said:

"The most happiest man in this country Governor Adeleke Jackson ."

zakarieeshat3 said:

"Them no fit kill my vibe ."

bebe_.n said:

"This man is just a happy man I can imagine him as baby."

Adeleke to head to Court of Appeal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, shared his plans to appeal the tribunal ruling which sacked him on Friday, January 27.

The Election Petitions Tribunal has nullified the election that produced Adeleke as governor and ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return from him.

However, the dancing governor in his reaction described the ruling as m*iscarriage of justice but urged his supporters to remain calm as he proceeds to the Court of Appeal.

