Katsina state - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, three House of Representatives members from Katsina state have defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The federal lawmakers joined the PDP after holding a private meeting with the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Sokoto on Sunday, January 29, Premium Times reported.

Three APC federal lawmakers defected to the PDP after meeting with Atiku Abubakar.

Legit.ng gathers that the three lawmakers are:

Hamza Dalhatu (Rimi/Charanci/Batagarawa constituency)

Salisu Iro (Katsina constituency)

Ahmad Dayyabu (Danmusa/Batsari/Safana constituency)

Why the lawmakers defected from APC to PDP

The lawmakers were reported to have left the APC following the unresolved issues regarding the party's primary elections.

They all lost their bid to return to the Green Chamber as they were defeated in the primaries.

It was gathered that Dalhat had officially announced his exit from the APC through a letter addressed to his Batagarawa Ward “A” party chairman.

However, the remaining two were yet to announce their defection.

2023 elections: Two businessmen dump APC for PDP

Apart from the lawmakers, two businessmen also dumped the APC for the PDP after the meeting with Atiku.

The businessmen are Bilyaminu Funtua and Kabir Kabir-Bilya, owners of NAK Enterprises.

