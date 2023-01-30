The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost some of its key chieftains to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state

Former aides of the immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, were among the defectors who were received into the APC at a rally in Ilorin on Saturday, January 28

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s Special Adviser on Strategy, Alh Saadu Salahu, received the defectors and assured them of fair and equal treatment with old APC members

Ilorin, Kwara state - Scores of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains in Kwara state have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Leadership reported that the defectors who were received at a rally in Ilorin on Saturday, January 28, were from across the four local government areas that make up Kwara central senatorial district.

Legit.ng gathers that among the defectors were former aides of the immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed who led their supporters to the APC.

Some of the defectors include:

Barrister Shehu Salaudeen Ismail, a former liaison officer to the former Governor Ahmed

Alh Oladimeji Ayinla, former Ibagun PDP youth leader and former legislative aide to Saraki

Babatunde Aremu

Ayuba AbdulGaniyu

AbdulGafar Adekunle

Yunus Kayode Ibrahim

Hammed Ayinla

Adam Ayinla

Dauda isiaka Amuyankan

Sikiru Soliu Amuyankan

Kamaldeen Bushari

Toheeb Abdullah

Musa Ajibola amongst others

Kwara governor's aide receives defectors

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s Special Adviser on Strategy, Alh Saadu Salahu, received the defectors at the rally.

He assured them of fair and equal treatment with old members of the APC in the area.

Salahu also thanked the defectors for recognising the giant strides of Governor AbdulRazaq across all sectors just as he charged them to join hands with old APC members and work assiduously for the party's all-around victory during the 2023 general elections.

