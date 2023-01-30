The hopes of Atiku Abubakar and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to dominate polls in Kano state may have just been dashed

The latest development from Kano revealed that members of the PDP and NNPP decamped and pledged their support to the APC

It was gathered that the defectors were up to 10,000 and at least 5,000 were members of the NNPP

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kano, Kano - The Kano state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has welcomed 10,000 defectors from different political parties into the ruling party ahead of next month's presidential polls.

According to Vanguard newspapers, these defectors were welcomed and unveiled by Umma Salama Isyaka Rabiu, daughter of the prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Isyaka Rubiu.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been tipped by many political pundits and enthusiasts as the favourite to win the 2023 polls. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that their unveiling was announced on Sunday, January 29 in Kano at a special event where women were urged to support the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential bannerman of the APC.

Speaking at the event, Umma Salama said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Today, we gathered here today, to celebrate these 10,000 people, who made a decision to leave their various political parties for our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)."

It was gathered that the 10,000 defectors comprised former members of the PDP, NNPP, ADP, ADC, PRP and a host of others.

She said:

“As you can see today, these people are today to delineate the unity and progress of the APC as the one and only party in Nigeria. The party that has the interest of the people, the party that wants to keep making Nigeria better and the party that loves Nigeria and Nigerians.”

At the event, an intriguing moment was captured when 5000 members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) remove their red beret to denounce their membership and pledge support to the APC and the presidential campaign bid of Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng