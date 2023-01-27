President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to stop politicians with the most corrupt tendencies from clinching power in the 2023 election.

The President disclosed this while reiterating his position on leaving behind a credible election legacy ahead of the presidential and other elections slated for February 25 and March 11, Leadership reported.

According to the President, politicians with corrupt tendencies will take the country back "to the dark days, adding that he is leaving behind a legacy of zero tolerance for corruption.

Buhari made the comment at a conference organised by the presidential advisory committee against corruption (PACAC) in Abuja on Thursday, January 26.

Source: Legit.ng