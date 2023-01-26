The US plan to place a visa ban on elections riggers in Nigeria has been met with approval and support

One of those fully in support of the punishment is the PDP's presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

Atiku on Wednesday, January 25, called on other democratic governments to back the US in its fight against undemocratic practices

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, has supported the United States (US)'s visa ban on alleged election riggers in Nigeria.

Via Twitter on Wednesday, January 25, Atiku urged other “established democracies” to throw their weight behind the US in its place to punish such criminals.

Atiku said there will be no hiding place for enemies of democracy soon (Photo: @atiku)

Atiku wrote:

“I welcome the United States visa ban on anti-democratic elements whose actions seek to undermine the 2023 elections in Nigeria.

“I encourage other established democracies to follow suit to ensure that there’s no hiding place for the enemies of our democracy."

US imposes visa ban on ‘undemocratic’ Nigerians, gives reason

On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, the United States announced visa restrictions on some Nigerians accused of undermining democracy.

According to the US, this move was part of the action to advance democracy and tackle corruption in Nigeria.

US imposes visa ban on politicians who undermined democracy

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said that the sanctioned individuals, whose name he did not reveal, would be ineligible for US visas.

The top-ranking diplomat also explained that some family members of those barred from the US may also be subjected to the same restriction, THISDAY report added.

He stated:

”We are committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world. Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election.’’

