The Canadian government has released a set of criteria for immigrants wishing to relocate to the country

The government said immigrants with bright business ideas can enter the country via its Visa Start-up Programme

They must obtain the funding of about three classes of investors to be eligible for Programme

The Visa Startup Programme by the Canadian government allows foreign business owners to establish businesses in Canada and apply for permanent residency.

The programme is also meant for active investors in firms and expanding businesses looking to establish a presence in the country.

Canada has best amenities and ranked one of the safest countries in the world

The North American country is one of the wealthiest countries in the world with a high per capita income and a top trade market.

It is often rated as one of the best places to live in the world. It is famous for its high living standards, clean environment, low crime rate and top-notch infrastructure.

According to a report, one of the benefits of residence by investment in the country is that investors’ families are always included in visa applications without an age limit or requirement for any net worth.

Residents have a high standard of living and affordable healthcare with other perks.

Criteria for Start-up Visa Programme

The startup visa programme allows for citizenship after 1,095 days of physical presence in the country.

To get permanent residency in Canada, foreign business owners must submit a creative start-up business proposal approved by a specified organisation.

Applicants must choose business incubation with no minimum investment required, raise 75,000 Canadian dollars via angel investment in the business or 200,000 Canadian dollars from a venture capital fund, depending on the state of the business.

Optional consulting fees apply for all three options including government fees, business structure, document processing and immigration filing.

Investors must have English or French language proficiency at the CLB/IELTS 5 level as well as good health with no criminal record.

To begin the application, candidates need to draft and submit a business proposal for review and approval by a specified business organisation.

After the proposal, the candidate gets a letter enabling them and their families to apply for permanent residency immediately after the approval from a business incubator, angel investor or venture capital fund.

Candidates must have lived in Canada for two out of the five years required to keep permanent resident status. It takes between 12 and 31 months to complete the process.

Applicants with business ideas or ventures must get the support of either a venture capital fund, angel investor groups and/or business incubators.

The approved organisations are business groups that have been designated by the Programme to invest in or support potential start-ups.

The organisations determine which business proposals to review via their proposal processes and evaluation standards.

Candidates must get approval from the following groups to invest at least $200,000.

7 Gate Ventures

Apex Innovative Investments Ventures

Arete Pacific Tech Ventures (VCC) Corp

BCF Ventures

BDC Venture Capital

Celtic House Venture Partners

Extreme Venture Partners LLP

First Fund

Golden Venture Partners Fund, LP

iNovia Capital Inc.

Intrinsic Venture Capital

Lumira Ventures

Invest Nova Scotia

PRIVEQ Capital Funds

Real Ventures

Red Leaf Capital Corp

Relay Ventures

ScaleUp Venture Partners, Inc.

Tangentia Ventures

Top Renergy Inc.

Vanedge Capital Limited Partnership

Version One Ventures

WhiteHaven Venture

Westcap Management Ltd.

Yaletown Venture Partners Inc.

York Entrepreneurship Development Institute (YEDI) VC Fund

Candidtaes must secure one or more investors linked to these groups to agree to invest a minimum of $75,000-

Canadian International Angel Investors

Ekagrata Inc.

Golden Triangle Angel Network

Keiretsu Forum Canada

Oak Mason Investments Inc.

TenX Angel Investors Inc.

VANTEC Angel Network Inc.

York Angel Investors Inc.

For business incubators, candidates must be accepted into one of these programs

Alacrity Foundation

Alberta Agriculture and Forestry

Agrivalue Processing Business Incubator

Food Processing Development Centre

Alberta IoT Association

Biomedical Commercialization Canada Inc. (operating as Manitoba Technology Accelerator)

Brilliant Catalyst

Creative Destruction Lab

DMZ Ventures

Empowered Startups Ltd.

Extreme Innovations

Genesis Centre

Highline BETA Inc.

Invest Nova Scotia

Innovation Cluster – Peterborough and the Kawarthas

Innovation Factory

Interactive Niagara Media Cluster o/a Innovate Niagara

Invest Ottawa

Knowledge Park o/a Planet Hatch

L-SPARK

LatAm Startups

Launch Academy – Vancouver

LaunchPad PEI Inc.

Millworks Centre for Entrepreneurship

NEXT Canada

North Forge East Ltd.

North Forge Technology Exchange

Pacific Technology Ventures

Platform Calgary

Pycap Inc (o/a Pycap Venture Partners)

Real Investment Fund III L.P. o/a FounderFuel

Roseview Global Incubator

Spark Commercialization and Innovation Centre

Spring Activator

The DMZ at Ryerson University

Think8 Global Institute

Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC)

Treefrog

TSRV Canada Inc. (operating as Techstars Canada)

University of Toronto Entrepreneurship Hatchery

VIATEC

Waterloo Accelerator Centre

York Entrepreneurship Development Institute

