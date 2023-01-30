With the deadline for the use of old naira notes extended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has made a change of mind on the president's visit to Kano

Ganduje on Sunday, January 29, disclosed that Kano state is now ready for the president's two-day visit

As stated by the governor, the state is now at ease and the issue of difficulty to obtain new notes has been resolved

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Kano - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Sunday, January 29, made a U-turn on President Muhammadu Buhari's planned visit to Kano.

Ganduje who on Sunday led a delegation of stakeholders from Kano to meet Buhari in Daura, Katsina state revealed that the state is now ready for the president.

Ganduje said Kano is now safe for Buhari to visit (Photo: @GovUmarGanduje)

Source: Twitter

When asked how ready the state is to welcome and host President Buhari on his two-day visit, Ganduje replied:

“We are very much ready to receive him and we have a lot for him to commission including federal government projects and state government projects. They are state-of-the-art projects.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Kano governor disclosed that he has led a powerful delegation from Kano on the issue of new naira notes and has met the president on it.

Ganduje added that his administration has laid the complaints of the Kano people before President Buhari who assured Nigerians that the deadline for old naira notes has been extended and the quantity of new naira (notes) will increase so that the suffering of the people will be reduced.

He went on:

“But in terms of cash transaction, Kano is much higher than Lagos because Lagos has gone far in terms of cashless society, cashless transaction. But Kano State being comparatively a rural state, so to say, still we have 24 local governments without banks. Most of the banks are concentrated within Kano metropolitan.

“So, you can imagine the suffering of the rural areas, rural people in terms of cash transaction. But we are happy that the time has been extended and also the quantum of the naira notes will be increased.

“So, we are so grateful to the President for effort.”

Naira redesign: "Don't visit my state yet", APC governor advises Buhari

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to postpone his planned visit to the state where he intends to commission some key projects.

Giving reasons for his advice to President Buhari, Governor Ganduje noted that it is due to security concerns and complaints from locals about the difficulty in obtaining new naira notes.

Ganduje feared that due to the hardship brought upon the people of the state as a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s policy, the presence of the president during his visit may trigger protest and chaos eventually.

Source: Legit.ng